Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Why are you still using a manual toothbrush? Do you know what year it is? If price is a factor, just know that Walmart has the Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for $40, but it actually comes out to $30 if you redeem the $10 rebate.



These can be some of your resolutions for 2019: Start taking better care of yourself, like by upgrading to an electric toothbrush, and stop putting off small tasks that need to get done, like by mailing in your rebate before it expires in January. Don’t think. Just do.

