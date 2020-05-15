Clean Smarter Not Harder and Save 59% on Polti's European Cordless Steamer Mop

European Cordless Steamer Mop Graphic : Sheilah Villari

SideDeal’s sale on this European Cordless Steamer Mop couldn’t come at a better time. With being in the house more we are cultivating more mess, that’s just a fact. And if you have multiple people or animals it’s probably a smidge more chaotic . Don’t worry you’ll be cleaning up more than savings with this Polti mop in no time for $69. SideDeal has discounted this more than 50% off its original price of $170 .

What’s cool about this cordless mop is that you don’t need any chemicals or detergents so you don’t need to worry about extra safety for kids and/or pets. The steam kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria wherever you use it. It’s lightweight and easy to move especially if you live in an upstairs/downstairs situation. And best of all the charging station re- sanitizes the cleaning cloth for you. No additional messes.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.