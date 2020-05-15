It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Clean Smarter Not Harder and Save 59% on Polti's European Cordless Steamer Mop

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeals
61
Save
European Cordless Steamer Mop | $69 | SideDeal
European Cordless Steamer Mop | $69 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

European Cordless Steamer Mop | $69 | SideDeal

SideDeal’s sale on this European Cordless Steamer Mop couldn’t come at a better time. With being in the house more we are cultivating more mess, that’s just a fact. And if you have multiple people or animals it’s probably a smidge more chaotic. Don’t worry you’ll be cleaning up more than savings with this Polti mop in no time for $69. SideDeal has discounted this more than 50% off its original price of $170.

Advertisement

What’s cool about this cordless mop is that you don’t need any chemicals or detergents so you don’t need to worry about extra safety for kids and/or pets. The steam kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria wherever you use it. It’s lightweight and easy to move especially if you live in an upstairs/downstairs situation. And best of all the charging station re-sanitizes the cleaning cloth for you. No additional messes.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

For Two Days Save up to 60% on Select Home Goods at Macy's

This Samsung 65" QLED Used to Cost Over $5,000, but It's Yours for $1,800 Today

Save up to 50% on Online Gaming Subscriptions for PS4 and Xbox One

The Five Best Bluetooth ANC Headphones, According to Our Readers