It's all consuming.
Clean Knives and Cutlery Safely in a Snap With This Nifty $7 Brush

Elizabeth Lanier
Joseph Joseph Knife and Cutlery Cleaner (Green) | $7 | Amazon Joseph Joseph Knife and Cutlery Cleaner (Black) | $8 | Amazon
I don’t know about you, but I put off washing silverware. It’s probably the most annoying part of washing dishes.

That’s why I’m pretty excited for this kitchen deal: A Joseph Joseph knife and cutlery cleaner brush for as low as $7.

This brush not only saves you time, it also saves your fingers from having to get too close to those blades.

Grab one and save yourself time for when it’s your turn again to do dishes! The green one is $7, and the black one is $8.

