Clean Any Surface With Ease Thanks to Easine's Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Sheilah Villari
Easine H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | $79 | MorningSave
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Ready for a headache-free cleaning solution? Still in Spring sprucing mod? Well, Easine’s H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is here to help. Today at MorningSave, take $101 off and get an efficient and thorough dust-free home.

This five-pound cordless vacuum has two different roller brushes to tackle any surface or carpet length. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about forty minutes of a single charge, so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with ease to maneuver makes it a lot easier on stairs and all the other hard-to-reach places. A built-in LED light lets you see better in dark areas to ensure a thorough cleaning. The detachable battery means you can swap and keep going for a day of deep cleaning. The dust bin is twice the capacity of most on the market. This you’re emptying less and sprucing up more without interruption.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

