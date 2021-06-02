Clean Any Surface With Ease Thanks to Easine's Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Easine H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ready for a headache-free cleaning solution ? Still in Spring sprucing mod? Well, Easine’s H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is here to help . Today at MorningSave , take $101 off and get an efficient and thorough dust-free home .

This five-pound cordless vacuum has two different roller brushes to tackle any surface or carpet length. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about forty minutes of a single charge, so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with ease to maneuver makes it a lot easier on stairs and all the other hard-to-reach places. A built-in LED light lets you see better in dark areas to ensure a thorough cleaning. The detachable battery means you can swap and keep going for a day of deep cleaning. The dust bin is twice the capacity of most on the market. This you’re emptying less and sprucing up more without interruption.

