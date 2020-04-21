It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clean All The Things With $5 Scotch Brite Sponges

Scotch Brite Sponges | $5 | Amazon

Listen. This pandemic has made us germaphobes. I’m not afraid to admit that. And real germaphobes clean surfaces as often as they see fit. That’s were this $5 pack of Scotch Brite sponges come into play! Along with your favorite disinfectant or dish soap, you can scrub down dishes, appliances, as well as counters without scratching or ruining the surfaces themselves. Did I mention the pack is only $5?! I don’t know, sounds like a deal to me. Grab em’ before they’re gone!

