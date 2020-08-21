It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeKitchen

Classy Snack Time Has Arrived With This 2 Pack of Gourmet Nuts From Ferris Coffee Co. For Just $18

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeal Deals
178
Save
2-Pack: Ferris Coffee Co. Nuts | $39 | SideDeal
2-Pack: Ferris Coffee Co. Nuts | $39 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

2-Pack: Ferris Coffee Co. Nuts | $39 | SideDeal

Snacking is an essential part of the workday, giving you those little boosts in between the big staple meals. You might be doing more if you’re still working at home, plus the easy access to the kitchen doesn’t help. Grab this two-pack of tour choice of nuts from Ferris Coffee Co. for $18.

Advertisement

Pick the pack of your choice and get two sixteen-ounce jars that are definitely reusable if you’re more eco-conscious. Choose from cashews, mixed nuts, or nuts with cranberries and blueberries. The roasted and salted wonders are a bit healthier than other munch options and are packed with protein. These jars are sizable enough to share if you’ve got a few snack crazed co-habitators too. These are 55% off and a fan favorite of SideDeal.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab a Sex Toy Bundle From Ella Paradis and Get Freaky, It's $194 Off [Exclusive]

Skip the Gym and Get a BodyBoss Portable Home Gym for $130, Today Only

Wednesday's Deals of the Day: Amazon Echo Dot With LED Clock, Fire TV Stick 4K, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, 67 Oz. Hand Sanitizer, and More

Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals