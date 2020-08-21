Classy Snack Time Has Arrived With This 2 Pack of Gourmet Nuts From Ferris Coffee Co. For Just $18

2-Pack: Ferris Coffee Co. Nuts Graphic : Sheilah Villari

2-Pack: Ferris Coffee Co. Nuts | $39 | SideDeal



Snacking is an essential part of the workday , giving you those little boosts in between the big staple meals. You might be doing more if you’re still working at home, plus the easy access to the kitchen doesn’t help. Grab this two-pack of tour choice of nuts from Ferris Coffee Co. for $18 .

Pick the pack of your choice and get two sixteen-ounce jars that are definitely reusable if you’re more eco-conscious. Choose from cashews , mixed nuts, or nuts with cranberries and blueberries. The roasted and salted wonders are a bit healthier than other munch options and are packed with protein . These jars are sizable enough to share if you’ve got a few snack crazed co-habitators too. These are 55% off and a fan favorite of SideDeal.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.