Class Up Your Thanksgiving Dinner With These Beautiful Kyoku Damascus Knife Set

KYOKU Damascus Non-Serrated Steak Knives (Set of 4) | $100 | Amazon | Use the promo code KYOKUGO5 at checkout

K yoku isn’t a household name , but our team really liked the Daimyo steel chef’s knife, and found it to be incredibly beautiful to look at, too. They were also a hit with our readers, and if you want to expand your collection, or upgrade your current knife set, you can pick up four no n-s errated s teak k nives for a low $100. Usually selling for $28 more, this set will make short work of whatever you throw at it, even super dry turkey.