Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s hard to improve on the classic coffee press, but this vacuum insulated model from Espro sure is handsome. This double-wall design promises to keep your java warm for hours. While $89 may seem like a lot, this is a dollar off the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model. And if you’re serious about your morning coffee, it’s worth a shot.