Class Up Your Every Day Carry With This Huckberry-Exclusive Knife

Santa Fe Stoneworks Dreaded Weave Ironwood + Coral Damascus Knife (Coral and Turquoise) | $136 | Huckberry
If you want to class up your every day carry, this Santa Fe Stoneworks Dreaded Weave Ironwood + Coral Damascus Knife is worth a look... and a second look. With Arizona ironwood and Sonoran turquoise inlays, this Huckberry-exclusive is designed to as functional as it is gorgeous.

Whether you’re someone who opens a lot of packages/letters or want to casually whip it out during a wine and cheese event, it’s the right time to buy.

For a limited time, this American-made, Damascus-style knife is selling for $35 less than its usual price. Make sure to add this one to your collection before this discount is sheathed forever.

