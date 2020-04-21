It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Clack Away in Style With This $90 Roccat Mechanical Keyboard

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
118
Save
Roccat Vulcan 122 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $90 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page
Roccat Vulcan 122 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $90 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page
Photo: Roccat
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Roccat Vulcan 122 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $90 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page

Advertisement

I used to hate mechanical keyboards. Hate them. They were loud, the backlights were garish, and my normal $10 bluetooth keyboard worked just fine, thank you very much! Well, until it didn’t, and when I needed a new keyboard, my tech friend somehow convinced me to pick up this silver and white Roccat keyboard.

Now, I’m a convert. The Vulcan 122 uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are one of the quieter switch choices on the market. So, I still am clacking away, but I’m not waking up the entire house while I’m doing it. The backlight of the keys reflects very nicely on the silver of the keyboard too, makes for a much more pleasing look without having to mess with custom keycaps or the typical LED lights that are super bright.

Advertisement

Anyway, now you, too, can grab this super awesome keyboard for the low price of $90. Considering how much I’ve put this keyboard through these past six months without so much as a squeaky key, that’s a hell of a steal. Make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the full discount!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab Last Generation's Fossil Smartwatches at a Deep Discount

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50, Digital and Physical Extras Included

Monday's Best Deals: Private Internet Access, Apple Airpods, Sony Headphones, Amazon Fire TV Recast, Cuisinart Griddle, and More

The Elgato Stream Deck XL's 32 Buttons Do Whatever You Want, And It's Down to $202 Today