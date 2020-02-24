It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Civilization VI Is Down to Just $15 for the Nintendo Switch

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsgamestop deals
380
Save
Civilization VI (Nintendo Switch) | $15 | Gamestop
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Civilization VI (Nintendo Switch) | $15 | Gamestop

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $15 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to pony up for the expansion packs. But that’s totally optional.

Advertisement

Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Your Nostrils From Dry Air With A TaoTronics Humidifier

Sunday's Best Deals: A TaoTronics Humidifier, Urban Outfitters 20% Off Sale, RAVPower Chargers, and More

This Is Not a Test: Performance Jeans Are Here to Stay

Friday's Best Deals: Powerbeats Pro, Hisense 4K TV, Cast Iron Gold Box, and More