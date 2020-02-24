Civilization VI Is Down to Just $15 for the Nintendo Switch

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Civilization VI (Nintendo Switch) | $15 | Gamestop
Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $15 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to pony up for the expansion packs. But that’s totally optional.
Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.