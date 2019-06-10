Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Last week’s PlayStation sales must’ve made Switch owners feel a little left out, but hopefully this week will make up for it, starting with Civilization VI.

The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and you can pick up the game for $38 today for the physical copy and $45 on digital, the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.