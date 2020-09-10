It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechComputers & Accessories

Circle Back to Upgrading That Old Monitor With $30 off This 32" Curved Samsung Monitor

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
756
Save
Samsung G7 32&quot; Curved Monitor | $270 | Newegg
Samsung G7 32" Curved Monitor | $270 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon

Samsung G7 32" Curved Monitor | $270 | Newegg

Maybe your old monitor’s starting to feel a little dated, or your work-issued laptop’s screen is starting to feel pretty cramped. Either way, a bigger monitor can give you a better view of whatever pixels need peepin’, and it’ll save your neck the strain of having to stare downwards all day. You could get lost in the sea of monitors to choose from, but all the specs can be tricky to parse, and you won’t really know if you’ll be happy with it until it’s all set up. Samsung’s 32-inch curved 1080p monitor doesn’t offer the best resolution, especially at that screen size, but it’s down to $270 on Newegg, saving you $30. For your money, you’ll still get the benefits of a curved monitor, just without the crispness that a more pricey screen might offer. You won’t care, though, as you’re typing your savings into this month’s budget sheet.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Cheap Headphones, Power Banks, and More: RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up

Take $33 off the Kingsley Vibrating Toy Because You Don't Always Have to Use the Front Door

Grab 52% off an Instant Pot Duo Nova at Macy's

Marathon Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond in Two Kick-Ass Complete Collections, $60 Each