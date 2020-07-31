It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Chroma-fy Your Gaming Setup With up to 33% off Razer Controllers and Fight Sticks on Amazon

Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Gaming Deals
Save up to 33% on Razer Gaming Peripherals | Amazon Gold Box

Before I started working for shopping sites, I used to be a tech hardware reviewer in both freelance and full-time capacities. As such, it may come as a surprise to Kinja Deals readers that one of my favorite reviews I got to write was the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, an underrated third-party Xbox controller I still use from time to time to this day.

Marked down $30 on Amazon today, the Wolverine Ultimate will feel at home for PC gamers looking to make the move to the living room (a thing I fully recommend you do) because of its mouse-like clickable face buttons. Also on sale for a whopping 33% off is Razer’s Raiju Mobile controller, an excellent addition to your smartphone, especially if you’re an avid Fortnite or PUBG e-thlete. For a Joy-Con-inspired mobile gaming experience, consider snapping up a Razer Junglecat for $10 less. And yes, fighting game diehards, Atrox, Razer’s Xbox One fight stick is discounted 15%.

There’s something for everyone in today’s Razer gaming gadget Gold Box, but it won’t last long, if previous Amazon deals are any indication.

Dyson V7 Fluffy
