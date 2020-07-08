Christmas Has Truly Come in July With 50% off This Candle Trio Set From Nest

Nest Petite Candle Trio Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nest Petite Candle Trio | $32 | Amazon Gold Box



I had a friend growing up whose family really did the whole Christmas in July deal. And honestly , it was really fun to exchange small gifts, watch holiday movies, and have a big feast with them . Today t ake 50% Nest’s holiday trio candle set and have your own X -mas in July celebration.

Advertisement

If you’re still social distancing and staying mostly at home a fun little celebration like this might be a nice break from the stress of everything that’s going on . Nest’s candles are quality so getting this set half off is a killer deal. The scents to create the wintery mood are holiday, birchwood pine, and sparkling cassis. They come in beautiful glass holders that can easily be reused. Each candle burns for about forty hours which is impressive given there size. And they are made in the USA.

Get free shipping on this if you are a Prime member.