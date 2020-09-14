Chrissie Zullo's Batgirl Gets a Vintage Look and a $21 Discount

DC Artists Alley: Batgirl by Chrissie Zullo Graphic : Sheilah Villari

DC Artists Alley: Batgirl by Chrissie Zullo | $34 | Entertainment Earth



I’ve been a fan of Chrissie Zullo’s art for years and she’s produced some of the most beautiful variant covers across all publishers for ages. These figures can be expensive but if you’re a DC fan or a fan of Barbara this will be the perfect addition to your collection. Take 38% off and honor Babs of Burnside.

This six-inch tall is a black and white version of the DC Artists’ Alley collection. It definitely gives her a retro vibe as our heroine is ready to zoom off on her classic scooter to protect us all. Her expression says she can tackle anything thrown as her and definitely has a more optimistic demeanor than her Bat relatives. Chrissie Zullo d esigned her perfectly and captured all the enthusiasm the college crime fighter has to offer. This v inyl f igure is a limited edition and only one thousand were made.

Free shipping on orders over $79.