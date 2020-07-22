It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Chop Your Veggies Like They Matter With a Japanese Nakiri Knife, Only $26

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Kyoku 7" Japanese Nakiri Knife | $26 | Amazon | Use code KYOKUMSC + Clip coupon
Image: Kyoku
Kyoku 7" Japanese Nakiri Knife | $26 | Amazon | Use code KYOKUMSC + Clip coupon

Throw away that dollar store knife that can barely slice cheese and pick up a legit vegetable carver by Kyoku. This Japanese Nakiri knife offers a seven-inch blade cut ever-so-carefully for comfort and longevity. Normally $38, you can drop your total to $26 when you clip the 5% coupon at Amazon and apply promo code KYOKUMSC. That’s 31% in savings overall.

Quentyn Kennemer

