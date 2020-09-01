ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Chop Your Heart Out With a Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife, Down to $77

ignacia
Illustration for article titled Chop Your Heart Out With a Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife, Down to $77
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Kyoku Damascus Chef Knife | $77 | Promo Code KYOKUS95 + Clip Coupon

If you’re a regular to Kinja Deals, you should know we’re big fans of Kyoku knives. They’re super-sharp and is a necessity for any aspiring home cook. This eight-inch chef knife is made with Japanese, Damascus steel, and has an ergonomic handle. It’s only $77 with the promo code KYOKUS95 with the additional clipped coupon on the page. Grab it before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

