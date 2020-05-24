Chop Up Your Veggies in Intimidating Style With Kyoku's $85 Cleaver

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
KYOKU Daimyo 7" Vegetable Cleaver | $85 | Amazon | Use code KYOKUOBJ
Do you just need a HUGE CLEAVER in your life? The answer is yes. Yes you do. Lucky for you, Kyoku is having a sale on its 7" cleaver! By using the code KYOKUOBJ at checkout, you can get this intimidating piece of steel for $85.
Kyoku knives are made from Damascus steel, so they’re guaranteed to last forever. In fact, they all come with a lifetime warranty—if something happens with your knife, you can get it exchanged for free. Sure, they might be a little more expensive than your average knife, but you’re paying for quality. But... now you can pay a little less! So grab this crazy big cleaver now.