Chop Up Your Veggies in Intimidating Style With Kyoku's $85 Cleaver

Do you just need a HUGE CLEAVER in your life? The answer is yes. Yes you do. Lucky for you, Kyoku is having a sale on its 7" cleaver! By using the code KYOKUOBJ at checkout, you can get this intimidating piece of steel for $85.

Kyoku knives are made from Damascus steel, so they’re guaranteed to last forever. In fact, they all come with a lifetime warranty—if something happens with your knife, you can get it exchanged for free. Sure, they might be a little more expensive than your average knife, but you’re paying for quality. But... now you can pay a little less! So grab this crazy big cleaver now.