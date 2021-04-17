Chop Those Veggies in a Snap With a $44 Kyoku Damascus Steel Utility Knife

KYOKU 6" Utility Knife KYOKUPYR Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

KYOKU 6" Utility Knife | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KYOKUPYR



You got veggies to chop? Fruit? Other things? Look I don’t know your life, but I bet any kitchen could use a KYOKU 6-inch u tility k nife.

Advertisement

Grab this Dam ascus steel beauty for just $44 when you clip the 5% off coupon and add promo code KYOKUPYR at checkout.

Look you can buy a big ‘ole knife set, or you can invest in one good practical and versatile knife to get you started— let this knife be it!

This code is only good until April 25.