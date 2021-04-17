It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Chop Those Veggies in a Snap With a $44 Kyoku Damascus Steel Utility Knife

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
KYOKU 6&quot; Utility Knife | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KYOKUPYR
KYOKU 6" Utility Knife | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KYOKUPYR
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

KYOKU 6" Utility Knife | $44 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code KYOKUPYR

You got veggies to chop? Fruit? Other things? Look I don’t know your life, but I bet any kitchen could use a KYOKU 6-inch utility knife.

Advertisement

Grab this Damascus steel beauty for just $44 when you clip the 5% off coupon and add promo code KYOKUPYR at checkout.

Look you can buy a big ‘ole knife set, or you can invest in one good practical and versatile knife to get you started— let this knife be it!

This code is only good until April 25.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer