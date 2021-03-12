Chop It up With Henckels 1895 Assure 14-Piece Knife Block Set, 20% Off

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Henckels 14-P iece Knife Set | $80 | Bed, Bath, & Beyond



If you’re in the market for a super-sharp set of knives, look no further than Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set. It’s 20% off, bringing the price down from $100 to $80 which is saving you $20! Yes, I am amazing at simple math.

In the Knife Block Set, you’ll receive an 8-inch chef knife and bread knife, a 3-inch paring knife, as well as a serrated utility, Santoku, a straight-edge utility knife, as well as six steak knives and kitchen shears. They are ergonomic, so you’ll be able to have a comfy grip while you’re getting dinner together. What are you waiting for?