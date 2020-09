Milwaukee Cordless Reciprocal Drill Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Milwaukee Cordless Reciprocal Drill | $160 | Home Depot

Whether it’s for a woodworking side project or just general home improvement, having a cordless saw can really help. If you need to chop up a few pieces of wood, or a couple of PVC or metal pipes, you’ll want a reciprocal saw. Right now, this Milwaukee cordless reciprocal saw is down from $308 to $160 over at Home Depot , so if your home toolkit has been lacking some serious chopping power, now’s the time to snag it.