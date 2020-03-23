It's all consuming.
Chop Chop: Save 40% on a 12-Piece Ceramic Cuisinart Knife Set

Quentyn Kennemer
Cuisinart 12pc Kitchen Knife Set | $18 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you’re cooking at home more often these days, a sharp set of knives can keep dinner going smoothly. Get consistent chops on the cheap with a set of Cuisinart kitchen knives for $18 at Woot. You’ll get six blades for all the pairing, slicing, serrating, filleting, and chopping action you can handle, all of which include guards to keep you from nicking yourself while not in use. These are stainless steel, dishwasher-safe blades with ceramic coating, so they should perform admirably between regular sharpenings.

