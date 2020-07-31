Chop Chop Chop With a Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set for $24

Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set | $24 | MorningSave

This $24 pack of five stylish Cuisinart knives can be yours at MorningSave today. Featuring faux marble handles, these knives have stainless steel blades with ceramic coating to keep food from sticking, so that lasagna you’re trying to cut won’t become cheesy noodle soup. Here’s the full set of knives you’ll get in the set, including their coverings :

1x 8" Chief Knife

1x 8" Slicing Knife

1x 7" Santoku Knife

1x 5" Serrated Utility Knife

1x 3.5" Paring Knife