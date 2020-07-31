Chop Chop Chop With a Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set for $24

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set | $24 | MorningSave
This $24 pack of five stylish Cuisinart knives can be yours at MorningSave today. Featuring faux marble handles, these knives have stainless steel blades with ceramic coating to keep food from sticking, so that lasagna you’re trying to cut won’t become cheesy noodle soup. Here’s the full set of knives you’ll get in the set, including their coverings:
- 1x 8" Chief Knife
- 1x 8" Slicing Knife
- 1x 7" Santoku Knife
- 1x 5" Serrated Utility Knife
- 1x 3.5" Paring Knife