It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Chop Chop Chop With a Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set for $24

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCuisinartCuisinart DealsMorningSaveMorningSave Deals
68
Save
Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set | $24 | MorningSave
Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set | $24 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart 10-Piece Faux Marble Knife Set | $24 | MorningSave

This $24 pack of five stylish Cuisinart knives can be yours at MorningSave today. Featuring faux marble handles, these knives have stainless steel blades with ceramic coating to keep food from sticking, so that lasagna you’re trying to cut won’t become cheesy noodle soup. Here’s the full set of knives you’ll get in the set, including their coverings:

  • 1x 8" Chief Knife
  • 1x 8" Slicing Knife
  • 1x 7" Santoku Knife
  • 1x 5" Serrated Utility Knife
  • 1x 3.5" Paring Knife
Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Having Trouble Sleeping? You Need to Try Water Pillows (and Other Tips to Help You Get Some Rest)

My Favorite 4K Dash Cam Is $20 off on Amazon and at Vava

Tired of Your Dull Kitchen Knives? Upgrade the Whole Set, and Trust Me, You’ll Save on Replacements Later

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: How Often Should I Change My Wiper Blades?