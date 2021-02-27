Chop, Blend, and Juice Anything With 50% off a Cuisinart Kitchen Central System

Cuisinart Kitchen Central Blender/Juicer/Food Processor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Cuisinart Kitchen Central Blender/ Juicer/ Food Processor | $149 | MorningSave

Some days you’re just in a cooking mood. You’ve got chopping and blending and juicing to do— and we’ve got you covered for all three of those activities today with a fabulous kitchen deal.

Today, you can grab a Cuisinart Kitchen Central for just $149 over at MorningSave. What’s included? You’ll get the Cuisinart Kitchen Central powerbase, which you can hook up to an 8-cup food processor unit, a 40 oz. blender unit, or a c ontinuous juice extractor unit.

Seriously, ya’ll— you can get so much done with this kitchen bundle, and the price is very nice: This would normally all go for $300, so half-off is not a discount to scoff at. Grab it while you still can!