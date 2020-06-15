It's all consuming.
Chop All The Veggies You Want With These Dexas Heavy-Duty Cutting Boards

Dexas Flexible Cutting Boards | $9 | Amazon
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been doing a bunch more cooking during quarantine, and I will say, cutting boards are a necessity. These Dexas Grip Mats are only $9, which are basically half off the original list price. They come in a pack of four, and you’re supposed to use different colors to avoid cross-contamination from meats to vegetables. The cutting boards have non-slip grips to keep them from sliding while you’re chopping, which means you will have less of a chance to hurt yourself while prepping your meal. THey’re also dishwasher-safe! Grab em’ before they’re gone.

