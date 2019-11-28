Choose Your Smart Home Starter Kit With Amazon or Google, Starting at $20

When it comes to building your own smart home kit, you’ll probably end up in either Amazon or Google’s world. If you want to go the Amazon route, you can pick up these voice-controlled wall plugs for $25 each at Lowe’s. You’ll need to bring your own Alexa-powered smart speakers, but these plugs are a helpful start.

For those who prefer Google’s world, this $20 kit comes with a Google Home Mini, as well as one GE smart bulb. It’s one of the least expensive ways to get started with a smart home we’ve seen, but be warned, you probably won’t want to stop with just one voice-controlled light.