Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

$3 Off Tide Pods | Amazon | Discount shown at checkout

Tide Pods are the easiest way to do the laundry, especially if you have to bring your clothes to a laundromat or shared laundry room. And with Amazon’s $3 coupon, you’ll barely have to pay a premium for the convenience.



Advertisement

The coupon applies to tons of different pod varieties from Tide, but just remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout. Just don’t eat them all at once.