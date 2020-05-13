It's all consuming.

Choose What You Pay Today Only at Everlane and Save up to 50% off Overstock Items

Sheilah Villari


Photo: Everlane

Choose What You Pay | Everlane

Is this genius or madness? Today only Everlane is giving you the opportunity to choose what you can pay. Actually this is genius. Your savings will be anywhere from 20% - 50% off. The sale will continue until product is sold out or midnight tonight, whichever comes first.

What is actually going on at Everlane is this, periodically they pick from a limited selection of overstock and let you dictate the price. It’s not any amount though, it’s tiered in three choices and you just pick the one you want. The most coveted items in this event are the trainers, the boss bag, and the denim jacket. There are about 150 items in each section for men and women.

They are also donating all the profits they make from their 100% Human line to Feeding America, so if you can a tee or a tank and help too.

Free shipping on all orders.

