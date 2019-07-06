Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HyperX Memory Sale | Amazon

If you already have an SSD but are still looking to eek out a bit more speed from your computer, you’re in luck. Right now, Amazon is discounting two sets of HyperX RAM sticks, both at their lowest prices this year. Upgrade your laptop to 16GB of RAM or add 8GBs more RAM to a desktop for the lowest prices we’ve seen this year.

RAM enables you to multitask like a pro, letting you have more tabs open at once and can help open up large files more quickly.