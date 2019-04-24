Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In a bind? Jump start your own car and bypass the whole “wait for the pity of strangers” thing with these discounted iClever jump starters. The neat thing about both these models are that they can charge your devices through USB, too.

Use the coupon codes ICJUMP20 on the 600A unit and JUMP6499 for the 1300A unit to drop the prices down to $40 and $65, respectively.

For the extra $25, you’ll get a larger battery and the ability to jumpstart vehicles up to 8L gas or 6.5L diesel, compared to 5L gas or 3L diesel of the smaller unit.