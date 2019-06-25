Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

ASUS ROG 34" Curved Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor | $750 | Amazon



Maximize your efficiency by investing in an ultra-wide monitor. Choose from an ASUS ROG 34"monitor for $750 and a huge Samsung 49" Curved Ultra-Wide for $900.

This type of monitor enables you to have a ton of windows open at the same time without the unsightly gap in between like you’d find in dual monitor setups. Sure, it costs more to start off but, for some, the seamless nature of it is worth it.

Advertisement

The ASUS ROG monitor offers a resolution of 3440x1440, 100hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and a 5ms response time. And is currently at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The $900 Samsung 49" Monitor is a 3840x1080 display with HDR support, and a 144hz and a 1ms response time, which makes it even better for competitive gaming.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Woot has a solid Viewsonic monitor on sale, too, for just $240. Just not as wide, or as impressive.