Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Vremi: What started with a clever olive oil bottle has expanded to a full line of affordable kitchen accessories on Amazon, and three of them are even more affordable today with promo code VREMI40APRIL. That’ll take 40% off a wine gift set, a hand mixer, and a personal blender for making smoothies on the go.