Graphic: Shep McAllister

As the leaves start falling, so too do sunglass prices. Nordstrom Rack’s blowing out a bunch of fancy shades from Dior, Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana...you know, all the brands you usually ignore because they’re going to be too expensive. There are nearly 300 styles to choose from, and about 1/3 are priced under $100, so don’t be afraid to dive in.