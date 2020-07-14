Choose Dark and Electric Pokémon With This Mega Construx Set for $20

Greninja/Electabuzz Mega Construx Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Greninja/Electabuzz Mega Construx | $20 | Amazon



I’m a big fan of these Mega Construx sets. They are meticulously designed and often very cute. If you’re a collector building your Pokémon arsenal a good deal on these sets is key. Take 33% off this dark and electric pocket monster pairing right now.

This set gives you dark/water type Greninja, of Detective Pikachu fame, and Electabuzz the evolution of Elekid and obviously an electric type battler. Each has articulated limbs and launchers. This means you can display them in an epic fighting pose on any shelf. These sets can actually run pretty expensive depending on size and exclusivity so saving $10 is really nice for any aspiring trainer be they young or nostalgic.

Prime members enjoy free two-day shipping.

