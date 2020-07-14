It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingToys & Board Games

Choose Dark and Electric Pokémon With This Mega Construx Set for $20

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
430
2
Save
Greninja/Electabuzz Mega Construx | $20 | Amazon
Greninja/Electabuzz Mega Construx | $20 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Greninja/Electabuzz Mega Construx | $20 | Amazon

I’m a big fan of these Mega Construx sets. They are meticulously designed and often very cute. If you’re a collector building your Pokémon arsenal a good deal on these sets is key. Take 33% off this dark and electric pocket monster pairing right now.

Advertisement

This set gives you dark/water type Greninja, of Detective Pikachu fame, and Electabuzz the evolution of Elekid and obviously an electric type battler. Each has articulated limbs and launchers. This means you can display them in an epic fighting pose on any shelf. These sets can actually run pretty expensive depending on size and exclusivity so saving $10 is really nice for any aspiring trainer be they young or nostalgic.

Prime members enjoy free two-day shipping.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop - Intel Core i5-9400F, GeForce GTX 1600 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Now $15, AUKEY's 10W Wireless Charging Pad Has Three Coils for Fiddle-Free Placement

Remodel Your Home With Wayfair's Sales of the Day

The Five Men’s Sex Toys You’ll Meet in Life

Don't Miss Out on Anker's 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad for Just $9