Amazon...I see what you did here.



Memes aside, these jerky sticks are no Slim Jims; they’re made from grass-fed beef or turkey, they’re 100 calories or less, and they’re Whole 30 diet approved. Normally $20 for a pack of 10, you can get them for $15 from today’s Amazon Gold Box.