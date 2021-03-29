Chilly Spring Days Still Call for a Sweatshirt so Grab This Champion One in Every Color, Now 25% Off

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirt | $30 | Macy’s



Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go-to currently is the one I’ve stolen from a boyfriend or two. If you’re a significant other like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 25% off Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts until Saturday.

These are as cozy as can be. Made from Powerblend fleece, warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky, which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And, of course, the classic crewneck style is casual chic. These Champion sweatshirts are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are twelve colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because, at this price, they’re selling out fast.

Free shipping 0n all orders over $25.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated new information on 3/29/2020.