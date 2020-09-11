It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Chill The Hell Out With Some Good Ol' Cornbread Hemp CBD, 25% Off Sitewide [Exclusive]

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCornbread HempCBD Deals
51
Save
25% Off Sitewide | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25 Full Spectrum CBD Capsules | $52 | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25 CBD Lotion + Menthol | $37 | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25
25% Off Sitewide | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25
Full Spectrum CBD Capsules | $52 | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25
CBD Lotion + Menthol | $37 | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

25% Off Sitewide | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25

Full Spectrum CBD Capsules | $52 | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25

CBD Lotion + Menthol | $37 | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code KINJA25

Start the weekend off right by taking steps to chill the fuck out. Cornbread Hemp, organic CBD oil straight from Kentucky is offering an exclusive of 25% off all products with the code KINJA25. Why not try out CBD capsules for $52, or even CBD lotion with added menthol for $37? It’ll change your damn life and maybe help you to stop sweating the small stuff.

Advertisement
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Lil Dumpster Fire Enamel Pin
Lil Dumpster Fire Enamel Pin
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $60 on a Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard

Thursday's Best Deals: Sony ANC Headphones, 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, Animal Crossing Switch Case, Instant Pot Duo Nova, Cubii Pro Elliptical, and More

Get Freaky With a Sexy Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle, Only $44

The 10 Best Deals of September 10, 2020