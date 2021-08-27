4-Pack: Arctic Cool Instant Cooling Towels | $16 | Meh



The end of summer and the beginning of fall seems to be when it’s the hottest outside. And honestly, walking outside where I am right now feels like walking around in a hot, steamy soup. So I could use this 4-Pack of Arctic Cool Instant Cooling Towels from Meh for just $16 when you use the promo code KINJAFS . Normally $32, you get four of these icy cold towels that are engineered to instantly cool your body temperature when they get wet. Just soak one in water, wrist it out, and snap it, and you’ll get cool comfort for two hours. When you’re done, just wash it. Perfect for lounging in the sweltering heat and cooling down a bit so you can still get your tan on or for recovering from an intense workout session. Plus, they’re super cheap.