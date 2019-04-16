If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and this week for 4/20, our readers can save 15% with promo code KINJA15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

The same code will also work on Sunday Scaries’ new FOMO bones, CBD-infused dog treats for anxious pups who suffer minor panic attacks whenever you’re away. They could also come in handy for long drives, trips to the vet, or visits to the dog park with your awkward and introverted companion.