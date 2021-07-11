Chill Out in Your Own Hot Tub for 65% Off Today

Bestway SaluSpa 71" x 26" Helsinki AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Bestway SaluSpa 71" x 26" Helsinki AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub | $600 | Amazon

Up to 40% off on Pools, Spas and Toys | Amazon Gold Box

You’ve had a long week at work, and nothing would be better than a long soak and a nice cool drink to enjoy with friends— why not enjoy all of these things at the same time in your very own hot tub?

Amazon is offering up great deals on p ools, s pas and t oys right now, and that includes t his lovely Bestway SaluSpa i nflatable h ot t ub for $600— a 65% discount!

This hot tub fits 5-7 adults and can be set up without any tools. Setup takes around 20 minutes according to reviews— though you’ll need more time to fill it with water and heat that water up. It also has a power-saving timer though— so you can set it to be warmed up to 72 hours in advance of when you want to use it.

If a smaller hot tub but a better price is of interest, check out this Intex 4-person spa for $418. With a 36% discount and simple setup, what’s not to love?

While these are the best hot tub deals for today, you can also save on inflatable pools the whole family can enjoy, as well as pool toys to go with it. Check out more pool deals below ( and all of them right here) .

