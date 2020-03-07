It's all consuming.
Chew on This $70 GoWise USA 7-Quart Digital Air Fryer (with Recipe Book) Deal

Gabe Carey
GoWise USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book | $70 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
I did it. I finally used my air fryer last night to make some sweet potato fries and they were pretty good. Not as crispy as I’d like, but it’s possible they were a little underdone. Anyway, I liked using an air fryer because it’s easy and I don’t have to preheat the oven. You can get one, too, for 22% off over at Amazon.

While it’s not the same one I use (mine is built into a microwave), it’s pretty big at 7 quarts and comes with a recipe book that includes over 50(!) recipes—I had to buy mine separately! Plus, it has a basket divider for frying up two different meals at the same time.

It may not have cracked our readers’ top five best air fryers around, but it is similar to the PowerXL model recommended by Saborlas. And it seems to have strong reviews in its favor as well.

