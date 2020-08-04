It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Chefman's XL Pressure Cooker Has Dozens of Presets and 8-Quart Capacity for $69

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Chefman XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker | $69 | MorningSave
Chefman XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker | $69 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Chefman XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker | $69 | MorningSave

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save on a Chefman XL 8-quart foodie reservoir, a stainless steel model featuring dozens of presets across the operations of pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming. .Your purchase comes with dishwasher safe accessories, too, including steam rack, basket, rice spoon, and ladle.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

