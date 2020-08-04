Chefman's XL Pressure Cooker Has Dozens of Presets and 8-Quart Capacity for $69

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Chefman XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker | $69 | MorningSave
If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save on a Chefman XL 8-quart foodie reservoir, a stainless steel model featuring dozens of presets across the operations of pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming. .Your purchase comes with dishwasher safe accessories, too, including steam rack, basket, rice spoon, and ladle.