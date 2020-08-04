Chef IQ's Smart Pressure Cooker Has Hundreds of Presets for $150, One Day Only

Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker (6qt) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save 25% on Chef iQ’s smart 6-quart foodie reservoir, featuring 300+ onboard presets and over 1,000+ when you use the Cooking Calculator, which gives you precise cooking time and temperature settings for any ingredient you can think of. With WiFi connectivity, you can also manage your cook and get notifications when dinner is ready to serve .