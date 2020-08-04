It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Chef IQ's Smart Pressure Cooker Has Hundreds of Presets for $150, One Day Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsChef IQChef IQ DealsAmazon Deals
57
Save
Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker (6qt) | $150 | Amazon Gold Box
Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker (6qt) | $150 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker (6qt) | $150 | Amazon Gold Box

If you need a pressure cooker, splurge a little with this chance to save 25% on Chef iQ’s smart 6-quart foodie reservoir, featuring 300+ onboard presets and over 1,000+ when you use the Cooking Calculator, which gives you precise cooking time and temperature settings for any ingredient you can think of. With WiFi connectivity, you can also manage your cook and get notifications when dinner is ready to serve.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wanda Maximoff May Be a Dark Phoenix Knockoff, but Her Kotobukiya Statue Is Gorgeous and $15 off Right Now

Aukey's 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Lets You Connect Up to Three Monitors to Your Laptop, Now Just $50

Here's What You Need to Stow Your Current-Gen Consoles in Time for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Monday's Best Deals: HP Back-to-School Sale, Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Gooloo 1500A Jump Starter, Taste of Asia Snack Mix, Reusable Face Shields, and More