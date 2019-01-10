Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Moscow Mules are already my favorite drink, but I have a feeling that they would taste even better when sipped out of one of these cool stainless steel mugs with a gunmetal finish from Pier 1 — and not just because they’re on sale for $2 each. Wait. Actually, yeah, that’s why. What can I say? Deals are delicious.



Note: If you decide to buy 30 Moscow Mule mugs, or $49 worth of something else at Pier 1, use the code FREESHIP49 to get free shipping.