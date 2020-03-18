It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Check Your Tire Pressure Anywhere With This $7 Digital Monitor

Tercius
TACKLIFE Digital Tire Pressure Gauge | $7 | Amazon | Use the promo code SD94VIFR
Looking for something to do? Here’s something: Measure the tire pressure in all of your vehicles for just $7 with this Tacklife Pressure Gauge. Whether you own a bike, motorcyle, car or speed boat, this’ll be super helpful.

To be fair, this is a boring purchase. But it’ll be a product you’d be happy to own when you are able to venture outdoors. Just make sure to use the promo code SD94VIFR to get the discount.  

