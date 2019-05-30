Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you had your eye on some Cuisinart cast iron cookware recently? Maybe you’re looking to spruce up your own collection at home, or you have a friend’s wedding to attend soon. Wedding registries are often full of high-quality cast iron cookware. Today only, you can check out some of these items off your list. You can get a Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole 5.5-Qt. for only $55. The Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer (which is meant for more than just chicken, FYI), is $70, as is the Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole 7-Quart. All three pieces of cookware are oven, broiler, and dishwasher safe.