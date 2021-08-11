Etekcity Infrared Thermometer | $23 | Amazon



We’ve all seen the handheld thermometers used ubiquitously throughout the pandemic. Did you know you can get one of those for the purpose of checking your food’s temperature too? It can be super annoying to stick a thermometer in your cuts of meat to see if they’re done, so use this handy Etekcity Infrared Thermometer to do all of that for you. Simply aim at the object in question and you’ll get a quick and accurate reading. It features a backlit screen, an auto-off function to conserve power, and a simple, clean design that ensures it’s easy to use at any angle. Just don’t expect it to give you your temperature with the most accurate reading. Stick to inanimate objects.