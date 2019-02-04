Photo: Amazon

FoodSavers can pay for themselves by keeping your frozen and refrigerated food fresher for longer, and that’s not even accounting for how great they are for sous vide. Now, you can save on several different models during the company’s Valentine’s Day sale.



The $70 v2244 is a great starter sealer if you just want to try it out, but the more expensive models like the v4440 include a handheld vacuum hose that can remove air from FoodSaver’s reusable containers, in addition to regular sealing bags.

Are they romantic Valentine’s Day gifts? Not exactly. But there’s nothing sexy about spoiled food.