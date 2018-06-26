The conventional wisdom about visiting southeast Asia is that it’s expensive to get there, but cheap once you arrive. But what if it was also cheap to get there?
Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.
TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo) is offering six night trips to Bangkok and Phuket starting at just $779, including airfare, hotels, and a flight between the cities. Prices vary by departure airport and date, but you do have a lot of flexibility here to choose your hotels and itinerary, including adding extra nights if you wish.